How To Handle Annoying Dog Habits:
By John Tesh
|
Sep 10, 2018 @ 8:03 PM

Cut your dog some slack! Here are two things your dog does – that you probably DON’T like – and the reasoning behind those behaviors.

We’ll start with licking. You can easily end up covered in dog slobber if you have a dog that loves to lick. Well, there are various reasons why they do it – but it mostly comes down to affection and respect. Puppies typically lick faces even more than adult dogs. It comes from their wild dog and wolf ancestors – where the cubs would lick their mothers’ faces to show they were hungry and wanted to be fed. A dog may also lick you in a submissive way, to let you know they’re not a threat. And your dog may also be grooming you by licking. Dogs groom each other as a gesture of intimacy when they’re bonded.

Another unwanted dog behavior: Jumping up on you. It’s really is an instinctive display of affection from dogs. As a puppy, a dog learns to lick its mother’s face and eyes. That’s why your dog jumps on you. It wants to lick your face because it recognizes you as its “parent.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Exercising After Work Has Its Benefits! How Did Cats Take Over Our Homes? Dogs Get Empty Nest Syndrome, Too! Exercising After Work Has Its Benefits Too! Star Pet Of The Week – September 7, 2018 The Home Depot – Enjoy Life Outdoors