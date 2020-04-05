How to Make and Wear a CDC Recommended Face Covering Mask
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On Saturday, Governor Mike DeWine echoed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that people wear masks if out in public. DeWine explained that this additional measure will help social distancing efforts.
“For days that I’m in the public, I intend to wear a mask,” said DeWine. “Not an N-95 mask, but one that my wife made. There are limitations to them, but masks help. Wearing a mask should be accepted. We won’t require them in Ohio, but I intend on wearing one and you should consider doing so.”
As explained in the quote, the masks citizens should wear in public are not the N-95 masks used by healthcare professionals. Instead they are ones that should be made at home.
The masks are not perfect, but are believed to be about 80% effective, which still could make a difference. DeWine also encourages employers to allow employees to wear these masks as well.
The CDC has created a step-by-step informative guide on how citizens can make face covering masks at home. There are three types of masks that can be made:
- Sewn Cloth Face Covering
- Quick Cut T-shirt Face Covering (no sew method)
- Bandanna Face Covering (no sew method)
You can view the instructions and information on all three types of masks right here!