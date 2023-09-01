Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

How To Make Labor Day Travel Smoother

September 1, 2023 11:38AM EDT
If you’re one of millions who are hitting the road (or air) for a quick end-of-summer getaway for the long weekend, here are some ways you can ease some stress and make the trip go smoothly!

Analysts predict there could be some 2.7 million flying to destinations, but that 85% of those traveling will be driving. So if you are hitting the road, leave early. Expect congestion and used apps like WAZE and Google maps to find the best routes. Sights like Gasbuddy can help you find the best gas prices on the road.

