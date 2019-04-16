How to Meet Friends When You’re an Adult

Before the age of 20, it’s pretty easy to meet new friends, school functions, parties, and after-school activities are easy ways to find your BFF. But what if you’re an adult? How do you find friends when your busy working and now going outside your immediate circle?

Elle Magazine recently interviewed a few BFFs and they suggest the following to find new friends, an Uber pool, the probability of you living close to each other will help especially when you’re getting over a breakup.

Flights are great ways to meet new people, especially if you’re on the flight back home. Of course at work is where most adults meet new friends, after eight hours a day, you’re pretty much family.

Social media is a quick and easy way to meet people since most of their information is available before you even talk to them face to face.