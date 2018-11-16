How to Navigate Meeting Your S.O’s Family This Holilday

Spending the holidays with your partner’s family and meeting them for the first time is a big relationship milestone. But it can also leave you feeling anxious and stressed out leading up to Thanksgiving, knowing you’ll be evaluated, too. But if you follow these tips from relationship experts, you’ll win them over by dessert.

Make sure your partner has your back – Talk to your S.O. about how you can look out for each other during the holiday. When one person has the “home field advantage” and the other doesn’t know anyone, relationship expert Dr. Stan Tatkin says they need to protect each other.

Bring a gift – Don’t show up empty handed, relationship expert Susan Winter advises. You can’t go wrong with something tasteful and simple, like a bottle of wine or a bouquet of flowers.

Find someone you click with – Let your partner help you find their friend or relative who you have something in common with and can talk to so you feel more comfortable.

Offer to help – There’s so much to do over the holidays, so you’ll have plenty of chances to ask if your partner’s family would like help in the kitchen, setting the table, or washing dishes. Even if they insist you sit back and relax, offering to help goes a long way, Winter says.

Don’t try too hard – You’re trying to put your best foot forward, but you should still be yourself. Meeting your S.O.’s family for the first time is kind of like a job interview, in that you should try to make a good impression and edit yourself a bit until you get a feel for things and can come out of your shell more. Overall, be polite and thoughtful and you can’t go wrong.

Source: Insider