How To Prevent Alexa From Recording Your Conversations

Alexa home devices are super convenient but they can also listen to and record your private conversations. There are some steps that you can take to prevent this from happening.

The first thing to do is to deny Alexa access to your contacts when you initially set up your device. If you want Alexa to maintain access to your contacts or you have already enabled the feature you can remove the service with a quick call to Amazon’s customer service department at 877-375-9365.

If all else fails you can always manually turn off Alexa’s microphone by simply pressing the microphone button on the device.