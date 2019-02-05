How To Send Free Valentine’s Cards To Children’s Hospitals

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and if you are not interested in feeding the “system” with cash in exchange for trinkets to show your adoration for that special someone, there is another way to help spread the love this year.

Children who are hospitalized may not have the opportunity to send Valentine’s Day cards to their classmates but you can help brighten their day by sending them a free card online.

The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital set up a portal for people to send cards that will eventually be divided and passed out to all the children.

There are 9 different card options to choose from.

Several other hospitals conduct similar programs including St. Jude’s, Los Angeles, Boston, and Arkansas Children’s Hospitals.

Here is the link to send a Valentine’s Day card!