How To Send Free Valentine’s Cards To Children’s Hospitals
By Sarah
|
Feb 5, 2019 @ 5:45 AM
Red heart in child kid and mother hands on old blue wooden table in vintage retro style

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and if you are not interested in feeding the “system” with cash in exchange for trinkets to show your adoration for that special someone, there is another way to help spread the love this year.
Children who are hospitalized may not have the opportunity to send Valentine’s Day cards to their classmates but you can help brighten their day by sending them a free card online.
The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital set up a portal for people to send cards that will eventually be divided and passed out to all the children.
There are 9 different card options to choose from.
Several other hospitals conduct similar programs including St. Jude’s, Los Angeles, Boston, and Arkansas Children’s Hospitals.

Here is the link to send a Valentine’s Day card!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Valentine MIXtape Weekend Wheelchair-Bound Groom Stands For First Dance Charlotte Russe Files for Bankruptcy and Plans to Close Nearly 100 Stores Pink’s Husband Defends Teaching 7-Year-Old Daughter How to Shoot on Instagram Universal Orlando Features Glitter-Farting Troll Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over 21 Savage Memes
Comments