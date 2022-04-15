How To Watch Coachella This Weekend
The Coachella Music & Arts Festival returns this weekend for the first time in three years. And if you didn’t get a ticket, you can still check out the action online.
The first weekend of the festival will stream for free on YouTube, with three separate channels covering dozens of artists on multiple stages.
The music begins at 4pm PST/7pm EST on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
This year’s headliners include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia. Other notable acts include Fatboy Slim, Danny Elfman, Megan Thee Stallion, Run The Jewels, and Phoebe Bridgers.
Which Coachella artist are you most excited to see perform?