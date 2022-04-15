      Weather Alert

How To Watch Coachella This Weekend

Apr 15, 2022 @ 12:55pm

The Coachella Music & Arts Festival returns this weekend for the first time in three years.  And if you didn’t get a ticket, you can still check out the action online.

The first weekend of the festival will stream for free on YouTube, with three separate channels covering dozens of artists on multiple stages.

The music begins at 4pm PST/7pm EST on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

This year’s headliners include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia.  Other notable acts include Fatboy Slim, Danny Elfman, Megan Thee Stallion, Run The Jewels, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Which Coachella artist are you most excited to see perform?

Popular Posts
These Artists Are Among The Worst Offenders Of Hit Songs With Reference To Harmful Substances
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Again!
IHOP Serves Up First-Ever Loyalty Program
Britney Spears Announces She’s Pregnant
Netflix Adding A ‘Two Thumbs Up’ Button
Connect With Us Listen To Us On