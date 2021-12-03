How Would Inflation Affect The ’12 Days Of Christmas’?
Inflation has driven up prices on just about everything – even partridges and pear trees.
Yes, the cost of the ’12 Days of Christmas’ has jumped up quite a bit in recent months, according to PNC Bank’s annual ‘Christmas Price Index’
Livestock has seen the biggest spike – turtle doves are up 40%, French hens up 50%, and geese-a-laying are up a whopping 60% this year.
By contrast, the 8.5% spike in the cost of golden rings doesn’t seem so bad – or the 7.4% increase in hiring entertainers like pipers piping or lords a-leaping.
Which of the 12 Days of Christmas would you like most to receive as an actual gift?