Huge Fine Proposed for Diesel Fuel Contamination During Rover Pipeline Build

Jan 6, 2022 @ 4:16am

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Federal regulators are proposing a $40 million fine against the Dallas-based builder of the Rover natural gas pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission proposes the fine.

They say Energy Transfer Partners used diesel fuel and other toxic substances while drilling under the Tuscarawas River.

That occurred in Bethlehem Township four years ago.

Tons of drilling mud dumped in nearby wetlands allegedly contained diesel fuel.

The company says a subcontractor’s employee is to blame.

There was an earlier proposed $20 million fine against the company for destruction of an historic farmhouse.

