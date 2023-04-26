Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Hugh Grant Is An Oompa Loompa In The Upcoming “Wonka”

April 26, 2023 10:23AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Audiences at CinemaCon2023 got a glimpse at footage from the new Willy Wonka movie starring Timothee Chalamet. The prequel will center on a young Wonka and his adventures before he opened his chocolate factory. Along the way, he finds an Oompa Loompa in a jar…who happens to be Hugh Grant! Grant even sings a song that’s “so ludicrously catchy that it may never leave your mind.” Oh, and Chalamet got to swim in real chocolate!!

There are seven musical numbers in this one, due out in theaters December 15th.

MORE HERE

 

