Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal Prank Ryan Reynolds
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 21, 2018 @ 11:23 AM

 

Ryan Reynolds was tricked into wearing an ugly sweater to a holiday party.
Reynolds posted a picture on Instagram of him with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. While the other guys were in regular clothes, Reynolds was wearing a hideous Christmas sweater complete with a bow.
Reynolds captioned the photo, “These f**king a**holes said it was a sweater party.”
The facial expressions are priceless.
<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FVancityReynolds%2Fposts%2F1528896587254458&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”669″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”></iframe>

