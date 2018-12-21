Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal Prank Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds was tricked into wearing an ugly sweater to a holiday party.

Reynolds posted a picture on Instagram of him with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. While the other guys were in regular clothes, Reynolds was wearing a hideous Christmas sweater complete with a bow.

Reynolds captioned the photo, “These f**king a**holes said it was a sweater party.”

The facial expressions are priceless.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FVancityReynolds%2Fposts%2F1528896587254458&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”669″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”></iframe>