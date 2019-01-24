Hulu Combats Netflix Price Hike With A Price Cut

It wasn’t too long ago when Netflix announced that it would cost a little more to enjoy their service. In turn, Hulu has taken the opposite position. Currently, if you want to take advantage of their ad-supported plan, you’ll have to shell out $7.99 each month. On February 26th, that price will actually GO DOWN to $5.99. This isn’t entirely new, as sometimes subscriber could get this as a promotional rate. Now, however, it’ll be permanent – or at least as “permanent” as these things can be in this competitive world. One note? There’s been no change to their “no commercials” plan…that’s still going to run you $11.99.

Source: Uber Gizmo