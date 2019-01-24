Hulu Combats Netflix Price Hike With A Price Cut
By Sarah
|
Jan 24, 2019 @ 12:04 PM

It wasn’t too long ago when Netflix announced that it would cost a little more to enjoy their service. In turn, Hulu has taken the opposite position. Currently, if you want to take advantage of their ad-supported plan, you’ll have to shell out $7.99 each month. On February 26th, that price will actually GO DOWN to $5.99. This isn’t entirely new, as sometimes subscriber could get this as a promotional rate. Now, however, it’ll be permanent – or at least as “permanent” as these things can be in this competitive world. One note? There’s been no change to their “no commercials” plan…that’s still going to run you $11.99.

Source: Uber Gizmo

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Peanut Butter Loving Kid Donates It To Unpaid Federal Workers Paul McCartney Reveals Children’s Book Artwork Stephen Colbert Starts Petition to Have Cardi B Speak After State of the Union Final “Game of Thrones” Episode Lengths Revealed “Game of Thrones” Actor Says, “We’re All Going to Die” City of Akron Issues Apology for Snow Response
Comments