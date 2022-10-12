Hulu Has Raised Its Prices

Well, they’ve gone and done it. Hulu has raised its subscription prices.

The hike goes for both the ad-supported and ad-free tiers of the service by $1 and $2, respectively.

Now an ad-supported tier will run you $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a year. The ad-free tier is now $14.99 a month.

The bundle prices of Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ aren’t changing.

What’s your biggest streaming service gripe? Do you think you subscribe to too many streaming services?