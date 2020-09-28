      Weather Alert

Human Shield Dad Gets Over $200k in Donations, Offer for Free Therapy

Sep 28, 2020 @ 9:01am

A father who shielded his children from gunshots at a dealership is getting donations pouring in from all over to help him and his children deal with the horrific events.  Anthony Jefferson’s GoFundMe account swelled to over $200,000 after news that he had been fired from his job in paint and construction after suffering injuries from shielding his children from gunfire.  Around 8,000 people have donated to the GoFundMe account. Jefferson and his children have also received an offer from Dr. Raha Didevar of Big HeArts Interventions to receive free therapy via zoom once a week for a year.

