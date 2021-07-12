      Weather Alert

Humane Society, Dog Warden Seeing More Dogs, Cats

Jul 12, 2021 @ 6:21am

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – During the worst of COVID-19, pets became a major source of entertainment for families.

But, with the pandemic fading and those families going back to work or even facing eviction, some of those dogs and cats are now at the Stark County Humane Society.

Or, they’re at the sheriff’s Dog Warden’s Office.

At the Humane Society, they have a hundred cats and fifty dogs, about twice what they’d like to house there.

They’re on Peach Street NE off Broadway Avenue in Nimishillen Township.

Popular Posts
Heinz Starts Petition to Finally Put Equal Number of Hot Dogs and Buns in Packages
Giuliani Suspended in D.C.
Nintendo is making Movies Now
Listen: Dave and Jimmy- Name That Tune From The Last 10 Seconds
Lego Announces a ‘Seinfeld’ Set
Connect With Us Listen To Us On