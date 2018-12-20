Humane Society Gets Big Donation For Expansion

(WHBC) – A Canton company is making a dig donation to help the Stark County Humane Society expand its shelter.

“It is absolutely amazing, Pawz donated $200,000 to help us add on to our shelter,” said executive director Jackie Godbey.

She says Pawz’s continued generosity and support of the humane society is truly heart warming.

“They’ve helped us with our outside play areas, they’ve helped us install our walking path, and now with this add-on I’m so excited to see what this brings us and how many more animals we can help.”

Godbey says they’ll be working with Pawz and the humane society architects to determine the best way to add on so they can help as many more animals as possible.

She says, in honor of Pawz’s donation, the humane society will be holding a four-day half-off adoption fees event sponsored by Pawz.

Adoption fees will run between $35 and $45 during the half-off event.

She encourages people to stop by and say hi to Apollo, a friendly dog that’s been there for nearly a year and is still looking for his forever home.

The half-off adoption fees event goes from Friday through Christmas Eve.

See some of the animals up for adoption by clicking here.