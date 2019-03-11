Hundreds Go Bald For Cancer Charity

(WHBC) – Hundreds of people are sporting a sleek new haircut after an event to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

The 17th annual St. Baldrick’s event was held at the North Canton Racquet Club on Sunday.

More than 600 people had their head shaved, raising nearly $250,000 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-powered charity that funds childhood cancer research grants.

“That 600 people places us in the top 8 of all-time for St. Baldrick’s across the country, which is absolutely incredible,” said Sarah Butler, who helps organize the local St. Baldrick’s event.

She says it was pretty amazing watching so many people supporting the cause, especially young girls.

“They have such long beautiful hair, but they were so excited to get up on stage and shave for such a great charity.”

Butler says she got involved with the charity when a good friend of hers had a daughter who was diagnosed with cancer, and thankfully she is now in remission.

The Canton St. Baldrick’s Event was started by the mother and aunt of Abbey Foltz, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 14 in 1996 and passed away in 2000.

Butler says if you missed this St. Baldrick’s event, another one is being held in Alliance on April 28th.