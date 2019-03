The concept of security through surveillance camera in the corporation or government building.

A scandal is brewing in South Korea, where authorities say more than 1,600 hotel guests were secretly filmed and live-streamed online for paying customers.

Police don’t think the hotels were in on the in the scam. Instead, someone hid cameras inside things like TV boxes, wall sockets, and even hairdryers. The footage was then streamed online for $44.95 a month. Cameras were found in 42 hotel rooms in 10 different Korean cities. Two men have been arrested so far in connection with the scheme.