Hundreds Show Up for Canton City Health Covid-19 testing

Dec 10, 2020 @ 8:24am

Canton City Health held Covid-19 testing yesterday at the Stark County Fairgrounds. The line of cars was constant along Wertz. Look at the pictures from the event below.  More than 600 people were there.  They shut the doors at 2:30pm.

Jon Bozeka will be joined by Jim Adams, Canton City Health Commissioner later today to review the event.

