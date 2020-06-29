      Weather Alert

Hundreds Tested in Canton During Pop-Up Testing Event

Jun 29, 2020 @ 4:51pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hundreds of Ohioans were tested for COVID-19 this afternoon in Canton, Ohio.

In a combined effort between My Community Health, Governor Mike DeWine’s Minority Health Strike Force and the Ohio National Guard, cost free COVID-19 testing was offered from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the EP Coleman Center Parking lot on Sherrick Road SE.

Check out our inside look at the event, including a first hand view of what it’s like to be tested for the coronavirus.

Popular Posts
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use