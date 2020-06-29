Hundreds Tested in Canton During Pop-Up Testing Event
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hundreds of Ohioans were tested for COVID-19 this afternoon in Canton, Ohio.
In a combined effort between My Community Health, Governor Mike DeWine’s Minority Health Strike Force and the Ohio National Guard, cost free COVID-19 testing was offered from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the EP Coleman Center Parking lot on Sherrick Road SE.
Check out our inside look at the event, including a first hand view of what it’s like to be tested for the coronavirus.