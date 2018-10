Columbus-based Huntington National Bank: announcing it is closing 70 branches come the beginning of the year, with three of those closings in Stark County: bank offices in the 2000 block of Mahoning Road NE in Canton, in the 2100 block of Lincoln Way NW in Massillon, as well as an officer in Brewster are closing… Huntington is shuttering a total of 70 branches.

