Husted Talks With WHBC About GM Meeting

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted says he and Governor DeWine had a good meeting with General Motors CEO Mary Barra and the company's leadership on Thursday.

On with Canton’s Morning News, Husted says the governor made it clear to GM that the Lordstown plant cannot be forgotten.

“That we either put it to use with another GM product, or with a partnership with some other user that will ultimately benefit the people of Lordstown with job creation and new opportunities.”

Husted says the only way they will find a winning answer is by finding a win-win situation that makes sense for both General Motors and the community.

He says contracts between GM and the UAW that will be coming up for negotiation later this year, and how those get sorted out, will be an important factor in what the future of that plant looks like.

