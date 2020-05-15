I-77/30 Tops ODOT Construction List, Ramp Closures This Weekend
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is doing $84.9 million in road construction projects in Stark County this season.
The biggest is the $56 million project at I-77 and Route 30.
Several bridges will be replaced and new pavement put down, but we won’t see the bulk of the work happen until the Fall.
For now, a new bridge is being built from Westbound 30 to 77 North.
That and other work in the Southbound 77 lanes will have occasional impacts on traffic.
In fact, there are a couple of Saturday ramp closures tied to this project: the Northbound 77 ramp to 30 East and the Cleveland Avenue ramp to 77 North.
They are closed 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.