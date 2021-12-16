      Weather Alert

I-77/Route 30 Pattern Change Update: Ramp Closings Thursday Night into Friday Morning

Dec 16, 2021 @ 4:49pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT says the following ramp closures will occur on Thursday evening, December 16 at 11 p.m., and continue through Friday morning, December 17 at 4 a.m.:

  • U.S. 30 eastbound to I-77 south. The detour will be U.S. 30 eastbound to SR 43 to U.S. 30 west to I-77 north to 13th St. to I-77 south.
  • U.S. 30 west to I-77 southbound. The detour will be I-77 northbound to 13th St. to I-77 southbound.
  • I-77 southbound to SR 800. The detour will be I-77 southbound to SR 627 to I-77 northbound to SR 800.
  • The ramp from SR 172/Tuscarawas St. to I-77 south will be closed through Saturday morning, December 18th at 6 a.m. The detour will be I-77 north to 13th St. to IU-77 south.
Popular Posts
Britney Spears Now Has Full Control Of Her Money
Brad Pitt Finds It Hard To Date But “Wants To Find Someone Special”
Olivia Wilde Addresses Romance With Harry Styles
Jussie Smollett Found Guilty In Hate Crime Hoax
Olivia Rodrigo Named ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ By TIME
Connect With Us Listen To Us On