I Am NOT a Fan of Winter

A man in a winter jacket drawing i hate winter phrase on the car window. Winter negative, concept
I’m pretty open about my dislike of winter. It is truly my least favorite season, closely followed by fall. And I don’t like fall because winter follows it. But most of my friends absolutely LOVE fall and quite a few enjoy winter. Now, I don’t hate winter enough to move south. Yes, I know, I should just shut up about and deal if I’m going to live here, right? But every year I dread it more.
What is it about winter I hate? Well, to start with I can’t stand the darkness. The only good part about ‘falling back’ the first weekend in November is that I get an extra hour of sleep. Of course, I usually just ruin that by staying up an extra hour…. I always figure we get through the first month of the time change when it gets darker earlier and earlier because of the excitement of the holidays. But now it’is just dark, cold and drab and we won’t notice much more light at the end of the day til close to February.
Another thing I don’t like about winter is that it takes longer to get ready to go out the door. In the summer you just grab your sunglasses (on a rare non-overcast day in northeast Ohio), slip on your sandals and head out the door. This time of year, you have to bundle up before you open the door and face the cold temps. And wearing shoes with any kind of heel can be downright dangerous.
I’m not a skier or an ice skater (I’m sure I’m going to break an ankle, or worse).
But there is a stark beauty of winter snow storm (as long as you don’t have to drive in it). And I do like to wear sweaters and boots. And on March 1st I’m in a good mood because I know it’s the beginning of the end of winter. Yes, we can get some major snow storms in March but I always tell myself it could be the last one of the year. And I really get excited to see the first crocus, daffodil or forsythia blooming. Spring is my favorite season by far!
So I’ll just tolerate the next 2 months til March 1st gets here. And I love northeast Ohio and living here means we have all 4 seasons and, frequently, an extended winter. How do you deal with winter? Do you love it or loathe it?