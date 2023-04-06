“I am shaking”: After meeting backstage, Pink and Jax fan out over each other on Twitter

Recently, Jax posted a video of herself meeting her “childhood hero” Pink at an event, and wrote, “P!NK if you see this, you are such a huge part of why I sing. This was one of the coolest moments of my life.” Pink responded to Jax’s tweet, and now Jax is freaking out.

After Jax posted her initial comment, Pink wrote, “I have been singing along To you EVERY MORNING FOR MONTHS!!!!!!! My daughter [Willow] and i are your background singers and we think you’re AMAZING!!!!!”

When the “Victoria’s Secret” artist saw that Wednesday, she replied, “I am shaking right now. You have no idea how cool this is to read,” and added a crying face emoji. She added, “Please tell Willow I think she’s a rockstar!!!!”

Now, of course, fans are begging for a collaboration between the two. It could happen: Pink’s recent albums have featured a number of duets. Or perhaps Jax and Willow could do something together. Willow can sing, and a lot of Jax’s TikTok feed is devoted to her performing with young girls, including Chelsea, the girl she baby-sits for who inspired “Victoria’s Secret.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.