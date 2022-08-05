“I don’t like having hair”: Doja Cat shaves her head and eyebrows

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Doja Cat is tired of having hair, so she shaved her head and her eyebrows — all on Instagram Live.

The Grammy winner shocked fans on Thursday night when she spoke about how her hair had been making her uncomfortable. She said wearing wigs made her obsess over her appearance because they were “sliding and peeling off my head.”

“I would be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned about how I looked, and how my hair was doing and how to keep it adhered to my scalp,” the “Kiss Me More” hitmaker explained.

“I don’t like having hair,” she said. “I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’”

Doja added she began using wigs because she was tired of maintaining her natural hair. “You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out,” she told fans. “I would straighten it … I don’t even wear it natural ’cause I don’t feel like it and it’s just a f***ing nightmare, dude. I’m over it.”

With all that said, the rapper said she saw “no point” to having hair — and that included eyebrows.

“What is [the] use of having hair if you’re not going to f***ing wearing it out? I don’t even sport it, so I’m shaving it off,” said Doja — who revealed her new look on Instagram Live. She then shaved off her eyebrows.

Doja said she is “obsessed” with her new look and described how freeing it feels. “I can swim, which is a big deal for me because I love to surf,” she said. “I can work out, I can do like real strenuous workouts … Either way, it’s much easier all around.”

