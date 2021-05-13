‘I Had Been Kidnapped’: Tiktoker Says She Found Out She Was A Missing Person Since 1980
An unnamed 42-year-old Tiktoker learned that she was a missing person and she’s been missing since 1980. After finding out that her current mother wasn’t her biological mother, she turned to the police to locate more information through criminal records.
The woman explained in the video that the sheriff she was talking to urged her to sit as he delivered the devastating news, “I had been [missing] since 1980. There was a police investigation I could not access because the records had been archived, but I had been kidnapped,” the woman said.
The Tiktoker, who goes by @thebeardedmom, shared 15 videos giving updates and revealing that her biological mother had sold her but her biological grandmother reported her missing and her mother went along with it. When she reunited with her biological mother it didn’t go well.
