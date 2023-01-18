“I Love The 90s” Weekend

Mix 94-1’s has an all-new, all-90s show – Totally 90s Now with Tom Kent – Sunday Mornings 7 to Noon.

5 hours of the best stuff from the decade that gave us Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys & so much more!

Get ready as we celebrate all things 90s this weekend with a shot for you to win tickets to 2 big “90s shows”.

Saved By The 90s: The Ultimate 90s Party – Live at the House Of Blues, Cleveland – Friday January 27th.

Plus- we’ll get you a pair of tickets to see 90’s rock gods, the Goo Goo Dolls – Live at Blossom – August 27th with O.A.R!

Listen all this weekend for your cue to text in to win. Be sure you have our new text number saved in your phone – 330-450-9400.

