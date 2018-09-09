I post this every couple years – video from when I was at the Top of the World Trade Center less than 48 hours before 9/11 attacks.
By Bo Matthews
|
Sep 9, 2018 @ 12:19 PM

Crazy to think that it has been 17 years.  This video still gives me chills.

We were in NYC for the MTV Music awards, and the Michael Jackson TV special (at MSG). We left a couple hours after this was shot on 9/9/2001. Scary to think that less than 48 hours later- this wasn’t there anymore, and all of our lives changed. Kinda surreal to see people enjoying boating and the last days of Summer below. Everything is so calm. I shot this while eating lunch with my wife at the Windows on the World restaurant in the North Tower. PROOF that this was on 9/9/01!!! http://superboat.com/2011/03/superboa… That is the boat race happening in the harbor on 9/9/01. You can see that in the footage.
Hug your loved ones.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

You could be on the new BANNER downtown CLE across from the Q. Canton Grocery Store employee stole $9,200 in HAM! Kid sounds exactly like MICHAEL JACKSON WATCH SERENA VERBALLY DESTROY THIS JUDGE Is this prank GENIUS or too far? Woman Calls 911; Concerned Dinosaurs Are Real