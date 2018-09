I post this every couple years – video from when I was at the Top of the World Trade Center less than 48 hours before 9/11 attacks.

We were in NYC for the MTV Music awards, and the Michael Jackson TV special (at MSG). We left a couple hours after this was shot on 9/9/2001. Scary to think that less than 48 hours later- this wasn’t there anymore, and all of our lives changed. Kinda surreal to see people enjoying boating and the last days of Summer below. Everything is so calm. I shot this while eating lunch with my wife at the Windows on the World restaurant in the North Tower. PROOF that this was on 9/9/01!!! http://superboat.com/2011/03/superboa… That is the boat race happening in the harbor on 9/9/01. You can see that in the footage.