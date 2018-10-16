I really want to get a drone
By Bo Matthews
|
Oct 16, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

Why am I amazed and amused by drone footage. Someone just posted this awesome footage from –  Cleveland Ohio Western Suburbs And Lake Erie.  Beautiful stuff.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

This just IN. JASON KIPNIS is a good guy Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at cusp of combined $1 billion Robotic Dog dances to Bruno Mars Sears Closing 142 Stores. Is One Near You? Dave Grohl invites 7-year-old on stage to perform Metallica songs and gives him his guitar. New Aladdin Official TEASER