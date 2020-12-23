Idaho Dad Picks Daughter Up From School In Full “Elf” Costume
A TikTok video is going viral of a Dad picking his teenage daughter up from school dressed as Buddy the Elf. Greg Sumison, the father, said that the idea came to him after learning what his kids wanted to do for Christmas, which is to give back to others.
He said “My kids’ hearts are giant and the first thing they thought about was other people. So I wanted to make sure that it was memorable for them.”
Sumison’s daughter said she thought that “Buddy the Elf” looked like her Dad but wasn’t sure until he started running over. She said it was so funny.
How have you embarrassed your kids? Have you ever dressed up in a costume to surprise them at school?