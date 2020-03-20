Ideas for Things to Do When Cooped Up Inside
A lot of us are finding ourselves inside more than normal. We are all experiencing an unprecedented time of social distancing and precautions being taken to hinder the spread of the Coronavirus. But it is still important to do things outside of refreshing your news feed. So.. what are somethings you can do? Here are some suggestions:
- Binge Parties
This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be in the same room as your loved ones and friends, if you are fully social distancing yourself. Netflix has is launching a new feature called Netflix Parties. It will allow you to watch, chat, and binge shows with a small group of people from your couch!
2. Video Chat Dates
Phew. Dating right now is even harder than it normally is! Don’t forget the power of video chat! Have some time carved aside with your boo where you both make yourselves a cup of coffee at home, and video chat! Seeing their faces is more personal than a voice call.
3. Go Outside
Parks, bike rides, etc! Heck, even going out in your backyard! Make sure to take some time to go outside and get some fresh air… weather permitting.
4. Learn a New Skill
Is there a hobby or new skill, or a new language you’ve always wanted to learn? There are a plethora of free resources out there. Free language apps you can download from the app store, video tutorials on YouTube. You can still challenge yourselves and expand your world while staying at home.
5. Museum Tours
There are a ton of museums you can tour, from the comfort of your own home! The Museum of Modern Art, American Museum of Natural History, The Art Institute of Chicago, Musée d’Orsay, Louvre, and Uffizi Gallery to just name a few!
6. Video Games
Video games really are a great way to escape right now. Digital downloads allow you to purchase new software from the comfort of your own home! It’s okay to splurge on yourself, and get a cool new game to get lost in.
These are just some ideas of things you can do, while still being mindful of the current social climate. Most importantly, take care of yourselves and our loved ones. Check in on each other. Support one another.