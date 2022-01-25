      Weather Alert

Idris Elba, The Next James Bond?

Jan 25, 2022 @ 8:52am

As Daniel Craig’s final movie was last year, the search for the next 007 is on.

Producer Barbara Broccoli says Idris Elba is in consideration for the role.

She said “he’s a magnificent actor, and you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

Idris was asked about the role and he commented, “James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey. Of course if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah!”

Who would you like to see be the new Bond?

Popular Posts
You Can Get Paid to Listen to Breakup Songs
Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut Instead
‘The Batman’ Is Nearly 3 Hours Long
GAYLE says Olivia Rodrigo is “so inspiring…Billie, too!”
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Passes Up “Let It Go” As Highest Charting Disney Hit In 26 Years
Connect With Us Listen To Us On