Idris Elba to DJ at Coachella 2019

The performance line up for what is considered the biggest festival of the year has been announced. While musicians and artist from all formats can be found performing at Coachella, it’s a bit of a shocker to hear that Idris Elba will be handling his own set as a DJ at Coachella.

If you’re not familiar with Idris Elba, or perhaps the name sound familiar, perhaps “2018 Sexiest Man Alive” might ring a bell! Elba is known for his role in many successful films, as a producer but a DJ is one thing I did not know him for!

I’m curious to know what kind of music he will rock out to during his Coachella set, but which other celebrity do you think would also make a good DJ?