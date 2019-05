Bieber has filed his response to the paparazzo who claims he was left permanently disabled and has suffered emotional scars since he was “ran over” by Bieber in 2017.

Bieber claims that the accident was the fault of the paparazzi and his associates who were taking pictures of Bieber as he drove off. William Wilson says he suffered a torn meniscus and has an issue with his kneecap, Bieber tried to aid Wilson prior to paramedics arriving.