If You See One of These, the Ohio Department of Agriculture Wants to Know
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We told you last week about the spotted lanternfly, the insect from eastern Asia that has shown up in Ohio now.
The agricultural pest destroys grapes and other crops by excreting a substance on the plant which interferes with photosynthesis.
It also creates a mold on the plant.
There may be an infestation in Jefferson County.
They’d like you to report and if possible capture one of the insects.
It’s already a problem in eastern Pennsylvania.