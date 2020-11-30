      Weather Alert

If You See One of These, the Ohio Department of Agriculture Wants to Know

Nov 30, 2020 @ 5:16am

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We told you last week about the spotted lanternfly, the insect from eastern Asia that has shown up in Ohio now.

The agricultural pest destroys grapes and other crops by excreting a substance on the plant which interferes with photosynthesis.

It also creates a mold on the plant.

There may be an infestation in Jefferson County.

They’d like you to report and if possible capture one of the insects.

It’s already a problem in eastern Pennsylvania.

