If You’d Rather Watch A New Movie At Home, You Aren’t Alone!
In a recent survey conducted by Flixed, more than half of moviegoers revealed they’d rather watch a new movie at home than go see it in theaters. . Of the 1,000 people surveyed, Generation Xers, age 40 to 54, were the most likely to prefer home streaming, with only 23 percent saying they favored theater viewing. . 63 percent of baby boomers, age 55 to 75, and 61 percent of millennials, age 22 to 37, also said they preferred at-home streaming. Increased comfort, no expensive theater concessions and an adjustable viewing experience were the top three reasons at-home viewing was preferred. When it comes to streaming costs, 80 percent of millennials reported they would most likely pay a premium to be able to stream at home. . Generation Xers and baby boomers were close behind, with 76 percent and 74 percent, respectively. . On average, the surveyed participants reported a willingness to pay up to $22 a month for the ability to stream new movies at home.