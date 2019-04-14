If your baby is born on the same day as Meghan Markle’s, you could win $10,000

Are you expecting a baby in late April or early May? You could win $10,000 if your baby is born on the same day as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle thanks to PepsiCo’s Pure Leaf Tea.

Ten lucky babies will be selected for a royal photo shoot by world-renowned photographer, Yaron Leshem, who will fly to meet the families of the ten babies and surprise one of them with a $10,000 payment towards the child’s education.

Fifty families will also receive a $100 Shutterfly gift card for a memorable photo shoot. For submission rules visit Pure Leaf Tea on Twitter or Instagram.

What do you think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their baby? Do you think its a boy or a girl?