IHOP Cancelling National Pancake Day, But Still Offering Short Stacks

Feb 16, 2021 @ 2:35pm

IHOP has announced that it is cancelling its National Pancake Day celebrations for this year, but they still want to treat their customers. While the restaurant chain typically gives out free short stacks on this day each year, it has had to cancel due to safety and health concerns.

So, IHOP is giving their customers a chance to redeem an IOU for a free short stack throughout the month of April! MyHOP e-mail rewards members can redeem coupons for dine-in or to-go orders through the mobile app or IHOP.com in April!Not signed up? You have until March 31! Have you ever celebrated National Pancake Day at IHOP? Who makes your favorite pancakes?

