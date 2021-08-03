      Weather Alert

Illegal Gambling Operation Busted in Canton South Area

Aug 3, 2021 @ 10:26am

What appears to be an illegal gambling operation has been busted in the Canton South area.

Canton Police Chief Angelo states that investigators from the Canton Police Special Investigations Unit and assisted by Stark County Metro Nacarotics Unit conducted a search warrant of a property at 3840 Greentree Ave S.W. Canton, Ohio, in regards to an illegal gambling operation.

Investigator’s discovered approximately 65 operational illegal gambling machines at the property and confiscated in excess of $22,000 cash.

The investigation is continuing at this time, and criminal charges are pending on all responsible individuals.

When searching the address there is also a medical marijuana dispensary listed at that location.

