“I’m the bat guy”: Billie Eilish says Christian Bale inspired her to break up with her boyfriend

Billie Eilish may not know much about superheroes, but she knows who her favorite one is: Batman, as played by Christian Bale in The Dark Knight trilogy.

Billie and her brother FINNEAS were interviewed by Amanda Dimoldenberg, host of the popular online series Chicken Shop Date and this year’s official Oscars ambassador. During their chat, Amanda asked if Billie’s debut single, “Ocean Eyes,” was written about Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, who has arresting blue eyes.

“Well, ask him because he wrote that,” Billie said, referring to FINNEAS. “I probably wrote it about Cillian,” he joked. “Big fan of Cillian’s eyes in Dunkirk.“

“Batman is the one, though,” Billie said. Presumably, she mentioned that film because Murphy played The Scarecrow in The Dark Knight trilogy.

“Is that your favorite superhero?” Amanda asked, referring to the Caped Crusader.

“Yeah, I don’t know much about superheroes,” Billie responded.

“Neither do I. Some of them are hot,” Amanda replied.

“Yeah, correct,” Billie agreed. “A couple of years ago, I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was in a little café in the sunlight and it made me realize I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time.”

When FINNEAS and Amanda laughed, Billie insisted, “No, like, genuinely! I woke up, and I was like [gasp!] and I came to my senses.”

