Imagine Dragons announces 2022 Rise Up Gala with Tyler Robinson Foundation

Apr 21, 2022 @ 2:00pm

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Imagine Dragons has announced the details of the 2022 Rise Up Gala, the annual benefit concert supporting the band’s charity, the Tyler Robinson Foundation.

This year’s event takes place September 23 in Las Vegas, and will feature an acoustic performance from Dan Reynolds and company. The evening will be hosted by comedian and actor Joel McHale.

Ticket sales will support the Tyler Robinson Foundation’s mission in helping families affected by pediatric cancer. ID founded the organization in 2013 in honor of Tyler Robinson, a fan who passed away from cancer at age 17. 

The gala will also feature a cocktail hour, dinner, and live and silent auctions.

For more info, visit TRF.org.

