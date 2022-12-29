Imagine Dragons announces Las Vegas benefit concert

ABC

Imagine Dragons will kick off 2023 with a hometown benefit concert.

Dan Reynolds and company have announced a show taking place January 5 in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The private performance will raise money for ID’s Tyler Robinson Foundation, which supports families affected by pediatric cancer, as well as other Vegas charity organizations.

The audience for the concert will be made up of those who work for and are supported by those organizations. Dolby and Park MGM will also be giving away a limited number of tickets on social media.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Dolby to put on this special concert in Dolby Atmos benefiting TRF and local charities,” Reynolds says. “It’s going to be an incredible night with our fans and TRF.”

Imagine Dragons also supports the Tyler Robinson Foundation with the annual Rise Up Gala, which features a unique acoustic performance. The 2022 edition took place in September.

