Imagine Dragons announces livestream for upcoming 2022 Rise Up Gala

September 22, 2022 4:00PM EDT
Imagine Dragons will be livestreaming their acoustic performance at the upcoming 2022 Rise Up Gala, the annual benefit concert supporting the band’s charity, the Tyler Robinson Foundation.

You can watch the show, which takes place this Friday, September 23, in Las Vegas, beginning at 9:30 p.m. PT via ID’s YouTube and the Bandsintown Twitch channel.

The Rise Up Gala raises money for the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which helps families affected by pediatric cancer. ID founded the organization in 2013 in honor of Tyler Robinson, a fan who passed away from cancer as a teenager.

For more info, visit TRF.org.

