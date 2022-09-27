Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds snatches up new mansion in Los Angeles

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Tyler Robinson Foundation

﻿Dan Reynolds, frontman of Imagine Dragons, has a new place to call home.

Dirt reports the “Enemy” singer snatched up a mansion in Los Feliz, a hillside neighborhood of LA, for $5.8 million. This becomes his third home in the LA area, joining his $11 million beach house in Malibu, as well as a house in the Eagle Rock neighborhood.

Reynolds recently separated from his wife of 11 years, ﻿Aja Volkman, which may be why the singer has expanded his real estate portfolio.

Taking a peek at Reynolds’ new digs, the outlet reports the house was first built in the 1950s and has been heavily renovated in the years since. The abode offers five bathrooms, four bedrooms and over 6,000 feet of living space.

In addition, it offers a designer kitchen with marble trim and top-of-the-line appliances. Other prime perks include a balcony off the main suite, a screening room, a steam shower, a saltwater pool, a temperature-controlled wine room, a separate guest house and a breathtaking view of the city.

The listing also hints that Reynolds can walk outside and enjoy the shade of some palm trees as he grabs a snack off one of the fruit trees planted on the property.

The house was originally listed for $8 million when it went up for sale in January. If you want to see more of the home, a video tour was shared to YouTube in December.

