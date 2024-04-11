“Immensely grateful”: Olivia Rodrigo salutes fans & crew after four-night Madison Square Garden stand

Olivia Rodrigo ended the first North American leg of her GUTS World Tour on April 9 with four shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and on April 11, she took to Instagram to thank everyone involved, from the people behind the scenes to the fans in front of the stage.

“4 nights at madison square garden!!! whatta way to end this leg of the tour,” she wrote. “immensely grateful for all the wonderful people who work so hard on making this show happen every night and thankful for everyone who has bought tickets and jumped and screamed and sang along with me.”

She also offered “massive thanks to the magical songwriting genius @jewel for singing one of my all time favs with me the other night. see u soon europe!!!!” As previously reported, Jewel joined Olivia for a duet of her signature song “You Were Meant for Me.”

Olivia’s post included pics and footage of the shows, video of her and Jewel performing, and a photo of her posing with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Byrne of legendary band Talking Heads.

Also included is a photo of her bestie Conan Gray posing in a tank top that reads, “U call urself a Livie? Name 10 Olivia Rodriguez songs…” — yes, with her name misspelled “Rodriguez.” Plus, there’s a photo of Olivia’s other bestie, Madison Hu, holding a hand-drawn poster of Olivia, presumably from a young fan.

