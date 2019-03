Soon, tacos will be on tour in a museum form. Tacotopia is described as “a hybrid amusement park and taco festival all rolled up into a cool, funky, taco-inspired immersive art exhibit.”

We don’t know whether tacos will be served but there will be a Cholula sampling bar and Jarritos will provide soft drinks. Tacotopia is currently in Austin, Texas. It will then travel to Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, New York, and Phoenix.