In Just 3 Days, ‘Fortnite’ Has Almost Raised As Much Money For Ukraine As Entire Countries

Mar 24, 2022 @ 8:31am

This is pretty incredible!

Only three days into Epic Game’s pledge to donate Fortnite proceeds to Ukraine, more than 50 million dollars has been raised — and that’s just the beginning.

All proceeds still coming in from now until April 3 will add to that amount.

The donations are coming from “real-money” purchases in Fortnite, which means things like subscriptions and certain cosmetic packs.

All of the $50 million (and counting) will go to humanitarian relief efforts through organizations such as the United Nations Children’s Fund.

To put this into perspective, Australia has donated $50 million for humanitarian efforts; Finland $86 million, and Japan $200 million.

Do you think Fortnite donations can top $200 million?

