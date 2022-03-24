In Just 3 Days, ‘Fortnite’ Has Almost Raised As Much Money For Ukraine As Entire Countries
This is pretty incredible!
Only three days into Epic Game’s pledge to donate Fortnite proceeds to Ukraine, more than 50 million dollars has been raised — and that’s just the beginning.
All proceeds still coming in from now until April 3 will add to that amount.
The donations are coming from “real-money” purchases in Fortnite, which means things like subscriptions and certain cosmetic packs.
All of the $50 million (and counting) will go to humanitarian relief efforts through organizations such as the United Nations Children’s Fund.
To put this into perspective, Australia has donated $50 million for humanitarian efforts; Finland $86 million, and Japan $200 million.
Do you think Fortnite donations can top $200 million?